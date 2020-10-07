West Indies captain rounds out Strikers' list for WBBL|06

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor has re-signed with the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming Rebel WBBL season.

The confirmation of Taylor’s return rounds out the Strikers’ squad for WBBL|06, where they will hope to improve on their runners-up result from last summer.

The talented top-order batter and off-spinner is already in Adelaide, completing two weeks of hotel quarantine before she joins her teammates for the journey to Sydney, which will serve as home base for the entire 59-game season.

Taylor was part of the Strikers’ group last season, making a promising start when she collected 3-26 against the Melbourne Renegades, but managed just two appearances before being called away on international duties for a series against India.

She had hoped to return for the business end of the tournament but was struck down by injury.

Stafanie Taylor in full flight for the Strikers // Getty

The 29-year-old, who played for Sydney Thunder through the first four WBBL seasons, is second on the all-time T20I run-scorers list behind Strikers captain Suzie Bates and is currently the world’s top-ranked ODI batter.

"I’m really pleased that I was able to return to the Strikers in a competition that has been so great for my career," Taylor said.

"The Strikers are a fantastic franchise and I can’t wait to get started this season."

Taylor fills the Strikers’ third overseas slot, joining Bates and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt.

However, Bates’ fitness is currently under a cloud after the White Ferns star suffered a series-ending shoulder injury during Saturday’s first one-day international against Australia.

In all, Adelaide have made just two changes to last year’s group, with Wolvaardt and leg-spinner Madeline Penna the new faces.

Star New Zealander Sophie Devine has departed for Perth Scorchers, while Tabatha Saville was not re-contracted.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Stafanie back who proved to be such an exciting player in a short period last year, Strikers coach Luke Williams said.

"We feel that we have a really balanced, all-round squad, and we all can’t wait for the season to be underway."

With the WBBL season to begin on October 25, Hobart Hurricanes are the only club yet to announce their final 15-player group, with five spots remaining.

Adelaide Strikers squad: Suzie Bates (c)(NZ), Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Megan Schutt (Aus), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Katie Mack, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington.