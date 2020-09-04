Strikers, Stars reveal signings for WBBL|06

The Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers have announced a flurry of signings head of the upcoming Rebel WBBL season.

South Africa batter Mignon du Preez will again turn out for the Stars, alongside Lucy Cripps and Sophie Day, while the Strikers have added another four names to their list, re-signing Alex Price, Tegan McPharlin, Ellie Falconer and Annie O’Neil.

The announcements follow the news WBBL|06 will be played entirely in a Sydney hub, with the full 59-match season to begin on Sunday, October 25.

The Stars, who are aiming to improve on a disappointing campaign last summer which yielded just two wins, will be bolstered by the return of du Preez, who has been part of the Stars' roster since WBBL|03.

Cripps made her debut last season, while Day, a top order batter and left arm spinner, has earned her first WBBL contract.

Dashing du Preez goes big for the Stars

"Mignon is the all-time leading run scorer in WBBL for the Stars with over 1,100 runs to her name," Melbourne Stars WBBL Coach Trent Woodhill said.

"We were always keen to retain her experience and versatility in being able to play a range of roles through the batting line-up.

"It was great for Lucy to get a couple of games last year and a taste for what WBBL is about. We’re hoping to build a similar experience for Sophie during the course of this season."

QUICK SINGLE Strano prepares to step back into the spotlight

The Stars have now signed 12 players for WBBL|06, and have room for two more overseas players on their list.

Meanwhile the Strikers will need to succeed on the road if they are to improve on last season’s runners-up finish, but they have retained the core of their WBBL|05 with just one key departure – that of star allrounder Sophie Devine to the Scorchers – announced to date.

Wicketkeeper-batter McPharlin will again stand behind the stumps for the Strikers, while off-spinner Price, who has become a fan favourite thanks to her antics on the microphone, will be part of the Adelaide set-up for a sixth season.

Alex Price: the person behind the microphone

O’Neil, a right-hand batter and handy leg-spin bowler, will hope to add to her three appearances to date, while pace bowler Falconer will be eyeing a Big Bash debut.

"It’s great that we’ve been able to again secure Alex, Tegan, Ellie and Annie who are also part of SA’s Scorpions squad and have each had a solid pre-season to date," Strikers Head Coach Luke Williams said.

"We’ve got a great mix of local and marquee talent and we’re excited with how the squad is shaping up."

The Strikers, who also announced the re-signing of Sarah Coyte earlier this week, have now filled 11 of their 15 spots for WBBL|06.

They have room for one more marquee, to join Australian-contracted players Megan Schutt and Tahlia McGrath, New Zealand star Suzie Bates, and South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt.

Stars squad so far: Meg Lanning (Aus), Annabel Sutherland (Aus), Mignon du Preez (SA), Elyse Villani, Lucy Cripps, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Georgia Gall, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum

Strikers squad so far: Suzie Bates (c) (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus), Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington