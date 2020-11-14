KFC BBL|10

English record holder continues BBL's UK invasion

Adelaide Strikers make their third international signing as Danny Briggs becomes the 15th Englishman to sign on for BBL|10

Martin Smith

14 November 2020, 11:33 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

