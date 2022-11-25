Weber WBBL|08

No sleep for the winners as Strikers eye redemption

The pain of two final defeats in the past three seasons is driving Adelaide Strikers as they look to upset Sydney Sixers on their home turf on Saturday evening

Laura Jolly in Sydney

25 November 2022, 12:37 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

