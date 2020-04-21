Rashid eyes World Cup defence, possible Ashes berth

England's leg-spinner says continued improvement and strength in his shoulder has given him confidence to contemplate a return to red-ball cricket with an eye on the 2021-22 Ashes series

AFP

21 April 2020, 12:02 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo