Vodafone Test v Afghanistan

Afghanistan sack their captain ahead of Australia Test

Afghanistan announce captaincy shake-up ahead of the T20 World Cup and Test match against Australia later this year

Cricket Network

1 June 2021, 07:38 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo