Pitch intrigue with uncertainty over Ahmedabad track

The prospect of a Test going past its nominal halfway mark and even into a fourth day remain uncertain following further pitch intrigue ahead of the final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Australia arrived at the colossally large venue on Tuesday morning to find two strips being prepared for the fourth Test, 48 hours before the match is set to begin on Thursday morning amid a major political event hosted by India Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

As they prepared to leave the ground, Australian players were none the wiser as to which pitch would be used.

But India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma each made separate lengthy examinations of the wicket closer to the eastern side of the ground before their training session in the afternoon, ignoring the other one that was still being covered by a rain sheet.

India coach Rahul Dravid inspects the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium // cricket.com.au

While the strip that appeared to be chosen was unsurprisingly the one sporting less grass, there is a feeling in the Australian camp the chosen surface looked less prone to the kind of volatile turn they encountered during the first three Tests.

Recent history at this venue suggests that may not necessarily be the case.

Of the last two Tests played in Ahmedabad, the only ones held there since the expansion of the stadium into its current capacity of 132,000, one was over in two days and the other went just three.

Neither of the first-class Ranji Trophy games this season have seen play go into a fourth day either.

It comes amid ongoing fallout from the International Cricket Council rating the third Test surface in Indore as "poor".

Travis Head and Steve Smith inspect the pitch // Getty

The verdict handed down by match referee Chris Broad was the first time that rating (the second-lowest available, only above "unfit") has been given to an Indian Test venue since new pitch-rating regulations were introduced five years ago.

The Indian Express newspaper has reported that the BCCI may appeal the decision, while the local state organisation has declared it should be not be held responsible for the pitch's preparation.

"Two curators from BCCI had come 8-10 days before the match. The pitch was prepared under their supervision," Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) president Abhilash Khandekar told the Times of India.

"The MPCA had no role in making the pitch."

Rohit had originally flagged the possibility of a seam-friendly surface being prepared in Ahmedabad with one eye on getting his side up to speed for London's The Oval hosting the World Test Championship final in June.

The wide expanses of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad // Getty

That now seems improbable, especially given Australia's win in Indore has left India still needing a win in the final Test to guarantee a berth in the WTC decider.

The tourists may need some convincing to move away from picking three spinners, especially given the success Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann have had in backing up lead tweaker Nathan Lyon.

Both have taken five-wicket hauls in this series despite beginning the season as their respective state's second-choice spinners, with Murphy now having dismissed star batter Virat Kohli three times.

"When I look back to Nagpur, when he walked out to bat I was at the top of my mark thinking, 'this is as good as it gets', getting to bowl to a guy like that," the 22-year-old Victorian told reporters on Tuesday.

"To be able to have that (Kohli's wicket) for the first three Tests has been awesome. A really enjoyable battle and no different to bowling to a lot of their guys when they stand there. It is daunting at times."

Murphy memorably snared seven wickets on debut in Nagpur and although he has only picked up four more scalps since, his value has come through control. He boasts an economy rate of 2.61, the lowest of any bowler in the series.

"With 'Gaz' (Lyon) doing what he was doing at the other end (in Indore, taking 11 wickets for the match), you're still looking to take wickets but if you can hold the scoreboard that's as good as anything when he's doing what he's doing at the other end," the Echuca-born spinner said.

"It's something I've never really experienced, playing with two other frontline spinners. Steve (Smith, filling in as captain for Pat Cummins) talked about it before the last Test – it's about putting your ego away and knowing you're going to bowl short spells at times.

"It doesn't mean you're not bowling well, it's probably just accepting that and knowing that at certain times you're going to be playing different roles.

"It's been enjoyable and we've been able to work off each other very well and we're quite different. It's working well at the moment.

Though Australia did play in a World Cup quarter final in Ahmedabad in 2011, they have never played a Test at the venue and not played any international cricket since the venue's major renovation was completed in 2020.

Current assistant coach Dan Vettori, the former New Zealand spinner, does however have Test experience at the venue, playing three games at the ground when it was known as Sardar Patel Stadium in 1999, 2003 and 2010.

All three were draws, reflecting how much more batter-friendly Indian pitches used to be.

"My memories are of it being an incredibly flat surface – not sure we'll get that," Vettori said.