India v Australia Tests - Men

Inside Australia's first look at world's biggest ground

Having arrived in Ahmedabad, the Aussies are bracing themselves for what could be the biggest crowd they’ve ever played in front of

Louis Cameron in Ahmedabad

7 March 2023, 04:37 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo