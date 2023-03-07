South Africa v West Indies T20s – Men

Markram replaces Bavuma as Proteas T20 captain

Temba Bavuma has been axed from South Africa's Twenty20 international squad for the West Indies series while Aiden Markram will become team captain

Reuters

7 March 2023, 09:13 AM AEST

