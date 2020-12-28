Rahane's epic ton etched in Indian history: Gavaskar

India legend Sunil Gavaskar says Ajinkya Rahane's gritty century in the Boxing Day Test will go down as one of the most important innings in the nation's cricket history.

Just days after the tourists were skittled by Australia for 36 in an embarrassing Adelaide collapse, which led to an eight-wicket defeat in the first Test, Rahane led a stunning fightback to give India a strong first-innings lead at the MCG.

It came under huge pressure after the 32-year-old was called up to stand in as captain following Virat Kohli's return home to be with his partner for the birth of their child.

Rahane's unbeaten ton puts India on top

"I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," Gavaskar told the Seven Network before play resumed on day three.

"Important because it's showing character, sending a message to the opposition that after being dismissed for 36 in the previous game, to come back in this manner, this Indian team is not going to just lie down and be walked all over.

"That is the message and that's why I think this is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket."

Rahane survived two dropped catches on day two but showed plenty of composure as he forged partnerships of 50-plus with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant, before putting on a triple-figure stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket.

He was eventually run out by Marnus Labuschagne for 112 – having added eight runs to his overnight tally – as Jadeja pushed for a risky single in an attempt to register his half-century.

Rahane run out by Marnus magic

At the end of play on Sunday, Rahane earned praise from teammate Shubman Gill for showing fight against the odds.

"This knock was all about timing and patience," Test debutant Gill said. "Importantly, sometimes against a high-quality bowling attack you go into your shell and then you're not able to score runs.

"But the way Rahane played, it was such a magnificent knock (to watch) from outside.

"Those tough periods, he saw off those tough periods, and then with the loose balls he was making sure he put all of them away."

Rahane's 12th Test hundred was his second against Australia and second at the MCG.

He became the fifth Indian captain to score a Test century in Australia, after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Kohli (four times).

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT