India v Australia T20Is - Women

King excited about playing in front of family India

Alana King has the chance to play in front of Indian relatives in Mumbai this week, as well as the opportunity to set herself up for more cricket in the country in the women's IPL

AAP

7 December 2022, 02:26 PM AEST

