King pens new deal, looks to maintain meteoric rise

Alana King is determined to stay one step ahead of the opposition as she looks to extend a golden 12 months into a second summer.

Since the start of last summer’s WBBL season, King has helped Perth Scorchers win the title, debuted for Australia in all three formats, won an ODI World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold, and most recently picked up a hat-trick in The Hundred and a five-fa in the domestic one-day competition.

But the 26-year-old knows opposition batters will be studying her closer than ever as she prepares for her second season with the reigning champions.

"There's plenty of vision analysis available to all players ... so it's just making sure that I'm adapting quicker than before and trying to work out batters a lot quicker," King, who just penned a two-year contract extension that will keep her at the Scorchers until at least the end of WBBL|10, told cricket.com.au.

"And that just comes down to good conversations I'm having with Shelly (Nitschke) or Soph (Devine) or Moons (Beth Mooney).

"I learn a lot from them, Marizanne Kapp as well – those star internationals, we've got to use them whilst they're here, right?

"I'm still quite new to the international stage so I lean on them a lot to help develop my game and they've been awesome."

King has spent plenty of time working with Nitschke throughout the past year; both at the Scorchers and in the Australian team, where the legendary Australia allrounder has taken over as head coach after serving as Matthew Mott’s assistant for four years.

The leg-spinner, who moved from Victoria to Western Australia in 2020 seeking more opportunities with the ball, said she had also been drawing on advice from recent Australia assistant coach Dan Marsh, and WA mentor Beau Casson.

"Shell is unbelievable," she said. "What I love about her is that she can always have a laugh and make you laugh about things that don't go well, but she's also there to give you some really good feedback and wants you to get better every day as an athlete.

"I've got some great people in my corner who I can always lean on."

King said it was an easy decision to sign the two-year contract extension with Perth Scorchers.

She is about to enter her second season at the club, having moved across from Melbourne Stars ahead of WBBL|07.

"I love being here with a great culture that they've created over many years ... I just love being in the orange and it's a lot of fun over here, and that's me to a tee," she said.

The Scorchers go into the season with a target on their backs as the reigning champions, but King said the club were unfazed, with their focus on winning back-to-back titles.

"I guess everyone's just trying to win as much as we are, so that doesn't really change for us," King said.

The Scorchers begin their campaign on Sunday against Sydney Thunder at Blacktown International Sportspark.

