Women's Ashes - ODIs

Spin gamble pays off with return of the King

Australia's bold decision to field four slow bowlers - including the recalled WA leggie - paid dividends in stunning fashion to help the tourists retain the Ashes

Laura Jolly at The Rose Bowl

17 July 2023, 06:29 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo