King seizes her crown on WBBL's biggest stage

Play of the Day: King puts Scorchers in a spin

From mixing drinks to being player of the match in a semi-final, Alana King’s stocks have soared this Rebel WBBL season.

Fresh from being named in the official Team of the Tournament, the leg-spinner collected a season-best 3-16 at North Sydney Oval on Thursday night, including the game-changing wickets of Scorchers stars Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney.

King missed the Stars’ first four matches, three of those washouts, but has barely missed a beat since coming into the side for their victory over the Strikers on November 3.

She now has 15 wickets from 11 matches, with an economy rate of 5.79 and now shapes as a key figure in Saturday's final against either the Sydney Thunder or Brisbane Heat.

"It was tough missing the first few games of the season but I know I was always going to be there when the team required me," King told The Scoop podcast this week.

"I kept working hard at training, so if that opportunity did come I’d be prepared.

"It’s really nice to have the whole team backing me."

King, who moved from Victoria to Western Australia this season, puts her evolution as a bowler down to the work she has done with some key coaches over the past 18-24 months.

They include Victoria and Stars assistant Michael Beer, and WA coach Becky Grundy, combined with an injection of confidence she has been given this season through the support of the new Stars coach-captain combination of Trent Woodhill and Meg Lanning.

"We’ve worked really hard at figuring out my craft and what works for me and having (Beer) at the Stars is quite beneficial, to tap into the knowledge of what worked when he was playing," King said of the former Test spinner.

"These days in T20 cricket the girls are getting a lot stronger, so you’ve got to evolve your game and if I keep bowling these juicy (deliveries) you’ve going to get picked out.

"I’ve worked hard on bowling more into the wicket with more energy at the crease and that’s what has helped me this season.

"Leg-spinners are going to get hit, that’s the nature of the game, but you’re putting yourself in an attacking position and trying to still be that attacking bowler who will create chances and take wickets.

"That’s the biggest thing I’ve had to continue improving every day."

King moved to WA seeking greater opportunity in the 50-over domestic game, given the strength of a Victorian squad that includes Australia spinners Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Molly Strano and pace bowlers Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland and Tayla Vlaeminck.

A full preseason in Perth primed King for WBBL|06, after a tough 2019 WBBL campaign that saw her limited to seven matches due to a thumb injury, while she took just two wickets for the season.

"Last year was a bit rough but I bounced back and tried to work as hard as I could this off season," she said.

"Moving states was a big deal for me but I tried my best and continued working on my craft.

"It was hard moving across the county, but I have some family in Perth which made it easier.

"It’s a relaxed lifestyle, it suits me."

As a Stars player since WBBL|01, and having been there for the lows of WBBL|05 which yielded just two wins, King is lapping up their success this season.

"As someone who has been at the Stars from 01 to 06, to actually taste a bit of success is special to me and I’ll hold it close to my heart," she said.