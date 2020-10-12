Players' union chief Nicholson stands down

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association are now both searching for new chief executives following the resignation of players' union boss Alistair Nicholson.

Nicholson, whose hard-won fight for a revenue-sharing model underlined an acrimonious pay dispute in 2017, has revealed his six-year tenure will end soon.

The players' union will hold a board meeting in coming weeks to determine its recruitment process and timelines.

Nicholson, who played 110 games in the Australian Football League for Melbourne between 1997-2005, is likely to step down in December after a handover period.

Nicholson's exit comes amid a tumultuous year for the sport in Australia, with CA locked in negotiations with Channel Seven as the free-to-air broadcaster seeks a reduction in fees.

CA cut 40 jobs in June and introduced a range of cost-cutting measures that took $40m out of its cost base, removed Kevin Roberts as CEO and installed Nick Hockley as his interim replacement.

Hockley is still at the helm of the governing body, but at this stage remains on an interim basis.

Roberts and Nicholson butted heads over CA's response to the COVID19 pandemic and revenue forecasts, three years after leading two diametrically opposed sides during negotiations for a new Memorandum of Understanding.

ACA president Shane Watson, who was part of the panel that hired Nicholson, thanked the outgoing chief executive for always representing "the players with integrity".

ACA board members Alyssa Healy and Pat Cummins were also full of praise for Nicholson, who started at the association a month prior to Phillip Hughes' shock death in 2014.

"Alistair was a major driver in some of the great strides that female players have made over the last few years," Healy said.

"He identified very early on that bringing females into the revenue-share arrangements based on gender-equity principles was critical.

"In doing so, he secured a very bright future for the female game that set a global precedent."

Cummins noted Nicholson is welcome back in the change room at any time.

"Al is trusted by the players. We knew he would always be tough but balanced when representing us," Cummins said.

Nicholson is yet to reveal what comes next, having been linked to the then-vacant top job at his former AFL club in 2018.

"I step down with some sadness as I love the ACA and the game," he said.

"But I look forward to watching from afar and taking a break to enjoy a summer of watching cricket after a particularly demanding tenure."

Nick Hockley, CA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer said: "What has been clear in his six years leading the ACA is Alistair’s commitment to not only the players, but the game we all love.

"Alistair has made a significant contribution during his time at the ACA, and whilst our time together has been brief, I have enjoyed working closely and constructively with him to ensure we collectively advance the interests of the game.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Alistair until he finishes up at the end of the year and on behalf of Australian Cricket, we wish him all the very best for the future."