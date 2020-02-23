South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Real tests await Aussies' improving middle order: Carey

Wicketkeeper and No.6 was delighted with the finish to the innings at the Wanderers but knows work is still to be done in the final batting overs

Martin Smith in Port Elizabeth

23 February 2020, 08:02 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo