Real tests await Aussies' improving middle order: Carey

Carey targets improvement through middle, late overs

Another clinical bowling display and more power hitting from the top order were the features of Australia's series-opening win at the Wanderers, but the understated performance of their middle order would have arguably pleased coach Justin Langer the most.

Blessed with one of the most explosive top orders in world cricket, Langer has made no secret that spots are up for grabs in his side for batters who can expertly finish an innings as well.

And his new-look middle order did just that in Johannesburg, steering the Aussies to an imposing total of 6-196 on a two-paced pitch in an early sign that selectors may have found the solution to one of their few headaches leading into this year's World Cup.

Back in the T20 side after long absences, Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh joined Alex Carey and Ashton Agar in the middle order as Australia added 97 runs from the final 10 overs, with each of that quartet scoring between 18 and 27.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher and Carey agreed that Australia's total was well above par on a Wanderers surface that wasn't easy to bat on, despite a score in excess of 200 looking possible when Aaron Finch and Steve Smith took advantage of some loose South African bowling and slammed 70 runs from the opening six-over Power Play.

But Carey added the real test for Australia's new-look middle order is yet to come.

"It's a good start, but I know personally I want to keep getting better through the middle and take us deeper," he said.

"Run chases will probably show a little bit more of how we jell together.

"For the guys to come in and keep that momentum going (at the Wanderers), I thought Wadey's intent was really good, 'Smudge' (Smith) does what he does, and then for Mitch and I to come together and put on 50, I thought was a really good partnership in those circumstances.

"And then Agar finished it off."

With Glenn Maxwell unavailable for this tour due to elbow surgery, Wade has been shoehorned into the vacant No.4 position despite enjoying all of his recent success in T20 cricket as an opener.

Maxwell's likely return for the World Cup means Wade and Marsh are likely battling for the one remaining spot in the top seven, with Carey and Agar tipped to fill the No.6 and No.7 roles.

But Carey, who like Wade has had most of his success in T20 cricket at the top of the order, says he isn't secure in the unfamiliar No.6 spot just yet.

"There's an opportunity there at No.6 for me to take if I'm good enough," he said.

"I suppose when you're setting up chases, there's not as much pressure as when you're chasing, so time will tell.

"I'll work with the other guys in the middle and their experience. Mitch and Wadey have played a lot of cricket for Australia.

"I'm enjoying the role at the moment … I'm trying to get better at it. At the moment's it's one of those spots that are up for grabs and hopefully I can take it."

Agar claimed the headlines in the series opener for his hat-trick and five-wicket haul with the ball, but his contribution with the bat was also highly impressive.

Coming to the crease late in the 18th over, Agar finished on 20 not out from just nine balls in what was just his eighth innings from 22 T20 internationals, pushing Australia to near the 200-mark.

"It's a really tough role," he said. "Going in you only have a certain amount of balls and you have to be a high-impact player.

"And it was really nice today to get a couple away over mid-off."

Australia's middle order will get their next test in the second match in Port Elizabeth on Sunday before the series concludes in Cape Town on early Thursday morning (AEDT).

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo