KFC BBL|10

Carey locks in new four-year BBL deal

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey will line up against India in this week's ODI series before taking the reins with his Big Bash club as captain

Martin Smith

23 November 2020, 08:01 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo