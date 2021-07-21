Australia name three debutants for series opener

Emotional scenes during triple cap presentation

Australia have named three debutants in a one-day international for the first time in over eight years with Wes Agar, Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott to play their first games under new captain Alex Carey.

Agar was presented his cap in an emotional pre-match huddle by brother Ashton, who was not selected for the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados, while Philippe and McDermott had theirs given to them by domestic teammates, Moises Henriques and Matthew Wade respectively.

QUICK SINGLE Youngest Agar walks tall beside beloved brother Ash

Carey, who becomes Australia's 26th ODI captain in the absence of the injured Aaron Finch, won his first toss and elected to bat first at Kensington Oval.

It means McDermott and Philippe will be thrown straight into the fire, with the first-gamers to open the batting together, while Mitch Marsh has retained his spot at No.3 following a tremendous all-round campaign in the 1-4 T20I series defeat to the Windies.

Matthew Wade is back for his first ODI in four years, while Ashton Turner is in for his first one-dayer in 18 months.

Kieron Pollard has returned from a hamstring injury to take the captaincy reins, while the Windies have selected Hayden Walsh Jr., player of the series in the T20s, despite him not being in their original ODI squad.

Regular vice captain Shai Hope has also missed out with an ankle injury while Fabian Allen is battling a side strain sustained from the fifth T20I.

New captain, multiple debutants on cards for ODIs

With Finch's regular deputy Pat Cummins along with a handful of senior players in David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell all missing from this tour, Henriques is Australia's listed vice-captain to Carey.

There were emotional scenes earlier when Ashton Agar gave his brother Australian men's ODI cap No.231, before Wade gave McDermott No.232 and Henriques No.233 to Philippe.

The last time Australia named three debutants for an international was in 2018 when Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuchagne and Travis Head all played their first Test in Dubai.

The Aussies had not done it in an ODI since 2012-13, when Finch, Phil Hughes and Usman Khawaja debuted against Sri Lanka.

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (vc for ODIs), Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (vc for T20Is), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

T20 series: West Indies won 4-1

(all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: West Indies won by six wickets

Fourth T20: Australia won by four runs

Fifth T20: West Indies won by 16 runs

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.