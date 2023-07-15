Men's Ashes 2023

Carey's hard-learned lesson that led to Lord's stumping

Alex Carey breaks his silence on the controversial stumping of England’s Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s, and the chaotic fortnight that followed

Andrew Ramsey in Manchester

15 July 2023, 07:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo