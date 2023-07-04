Carey handed song-master role as PM has say on stumping

Not fazed by reaction to Bairstow stumping: McDonald

Australia have further endorsed the man at the centre of the controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal, with Alex Carey elevated to the role of team song-master, as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister joined those suggesting the Ashes tourists violated the spirit of cricket.

Nathan Lyon's rendition of 'Under the Southern Cross' in the Lord's dressing rooms on Sunday evening was the last occasion he will lead the victory song for some time following confirmation the hobbled spinner's torn calf has ruled him out of the series.

Carey, whose underarm stumping of Bairstow during England's fourth-innings run-chase has sparked major disagreement between the Ashes rivals, was chosen by Lyon to maintain the tradition started by another wicketkeeper, the late Rod Marsh, nearly half a century ago.

The role of team song-master holds major symbolic importance in the Australian team, having been handed down from the likes of Marsh, David Boon and Ian Healy to Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Michael Hussey and then Lyon.

Carey has built a reputation as a quiet leader and his on-field demeanour is a far cry from some of the more confrontational Australian wicketkeepers of the past.

His addition to that illustrious group of top Australian players comes amid England coach Brendon McCullum doubling down on captain Ben Stokes’ censure of Australia’s failure to withdraw their appeal against Bairstow.

It is a view shared by the UK PM, Rishi Sunak, who weighed in on Monday afternoon (UK time), with his spokesperson stating: "The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn't want to win a game in the manner Australia did."

Sunak's counterpart Anthony Albanese then had his say on Tuesday morning (Australian time), taking to Twitter to reiterate his support for Australia's men's and women's teams.

I’m proud of our men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two #Ashes matches against England. Same old Aussies – always winning! Australia is right behind @ahealy77, @patcummins30 and their teams and look forward to welcoming them home victorious 👏 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 3, 2023

Carey, who has captained Australia in ODIs, is having arguably his best Test series since taking the gloves from Tim Paine at the beginning of the 2021-22 Ashes, taking several sharp catches while also contributing a half-century in the first Test at Edgbaston.

But after the gloveman was told by Stuart Broad that "you'll forever be remembered" for the Bairstow dismissal on day five, captain Pat Cummins said they would close ranks around the 31-year-old in the face of an expected barrage of abuse at Headingley from Thursday.

"There’s nothing like loud crowds that bring a team together. He’s one of the guys we’ll get around," Cummins told reporters before his squad departed London for the third Test in Leeds.

"But these kind of moments can really strengthen a side. I thought 'Kez' (Carey) has had another fantastic game, he’s broken some records … he’s been fantastic behind the wickets.

"We’ll look after him."

McCullum, who along with Stokes has helped transform England’s Test fortunes since taking over the head coaching job last year, continued a moral crusade that begun with a suggestion that post-series drinks with the Australians were now off the table.

That had left a sour taste in the mouth of his opposite number, Andrew McDonald, who said he was "somewhat disappointed" with the comments, while defending his team's actions.

"When a player is leaving their crease or leaving their ground at certain periods of time, you take that opportunity," McDonald said.

"There was some conversation around Jonny leaving the crease, and Alex Carey took that opportunity. The ball is still live in our minds.

"It's like when a player is running down the wicket to Nathan Lyon, does he take the opportunity to fire a ball down leg side because he's leaving his crease? There's no doubt about that."

McCullum has since elaborated on why he felt Australia acted against the spirit of the game.

"Technically it was out, I just question that Jonny wasn’t looking to try and take a run," said the New Zealander after England's 43-run defeat. "He felt as if the umpires had intimated that it was over and I think the evidence sort of backs that up as well.

"It’s obviously incredibly disappointing as he’s such a wonderful player in run-chases as well and he could have been the one to bring us home, and when you lose by a small margin you always look at things like that and think, 'Jeez, what could have been'.

"I would hope we’d make a different decision in that circumstance and knowing the boys and knowing the skipper as well I think we would have."

McCullum's words would surely have rankled with Cummins, who has previously singled out the ex-Black Caps captain as a major influence on his leadership style, though the fast bowler had insisted on Sunday he had no beef with Stokes.

"I chatted with Ben out there. No animosity. I don’t think there’s anything to sort out," Cummins said of Stokes, who had also questioned his opponents' decision not to withdraw their appeal.

McCullum has conceded he was no angel for much of his international career and many have pointed out the former keeper twice ran out batters celebrating milestones, most notably against Muttiah Muralidaran in a 2006 Test in Christchurch.

He has since expressed regret for the Muralidaran run out and suggested Australia may one day feel the same way about the Bairstow incident.

"I’ve made an apology to Murali in my Cowdrey Lecture," said McCullum, referring to an MCC Spirit of Cricket lecture he made at Lord's in 2016. "When I was a younger man I didn’t quite understand the significance of what the game and the spirit of the game means to the game.

"It’s what the defining point of the game is compared to others, and it’s only with the benefit of time and experience that we’re able to learn that and cherish it.

"In time, we’ll see, but I get the feeling that it might have an effect on them."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood