Men's Ashes 2023

Carey handed song-master role as PM has say on stumping

Brendon McCullum forecasts Australian regret over Jonny Bairstow dismissal, but Ashes tourists bestow special honour upon wicketkeeper

Louis Cameron in London

4 July 2023, 07:15 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo