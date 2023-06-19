Men's Ashes 2023

Cautious Carey heeds Smith, Kohli's reverse sweep advice

Alex Carey has not scrapped the reverse sweep entirely from his repertoire, but suggests he is just being more judicious with the shot after a run of outs

AAP

19 June 2023, 05:37 PM AEST

