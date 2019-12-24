Ponting impressed by Capital investment in Carey

On his first day of work under the gaze of his new Indian Premier League 'boss', Alex Carey could scarcely have done more to impress.

Batting in his new No.4 role with Adelaide Strikers, and with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting looking on from the television commentary box just days after helping to secure Carey for the IPL franchise he coaches, the left-hander compiled a typically brutal-yet-beautiful half-century.

The left-hander plundered 55 from 24 balls faced, and his 71-run stand with opener Jake Weatherald (83 from 47 balls) that came in just five overs was pivotal in his team's 15-run win over Perth Scorchers, their first victory of BBL|09.

But while Carey's stroke play - in particular the couple of stunning punch-drives from the bowling of Ashton Agar that cleared the extra-cover fence - was remarkable, it was the manner in which he hit the ground running upon arriving at the wicket that equally impressed Ponting.

Having spent much of his earlier KFC Big Bash League career in the role of opener, only to slot into the lower-middle order in Australia's star-studded batting line-up at the recent ICC World Cup where he was named in the team of the tournament, Carey has proved himself as versatile as he is competent.

Now the 28-year-old is batting primarily at No.4 for the Strikers, and Ponting likes what he sees.

"This role that he's playing now is the exact reason he became so appealing to me and the Delhi Capitals," Ponting said during Channel Seven commentary from Adelaide Oval on Monday night.

"He's a good player of spin, and he's got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he'll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year.

"And also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well."

Having essentially made his name at this year's World Cup in the UK, Carey has yet to taste the intensity and excitement of the IPL, which remains the most lucrative and watched T20 franchise competition in the world.

Along with other big-ticket Australia teammates including Pat Cummins (bought for an overseas record $3.17 million by Kolkata Knight Riders in last week's auction) and Glenn Maxwell ($2.2 million by Kings XI Punjab), Carey went for $490,000 to Ponting's Delhi outfit.

While the keeper-batter is more immediately excited by the chance of spending Christmas at home with his wife and their young son before flying to the Gold Coast for the Strikers' next game on Friday, he admits the IPL result has brought an added element of festive cheer.

"I can't wait," he said of the prospect of being part of the IPL in 2020.

"I've got a big smile on my face thinking about it.

"It's one of those tournaments you really want to be part of, as is the Big Bash, and I see those as probably the big two in the world.

"And I can't wait to work with Ricky.

"Obviously he's the best in the world at what he does, so I'm very excited."

In the wake of Australia's disastrous 0-5 ODI thrashing at the hands of England in 2018, Carey returned from his first international sojourn with the national men's 50-over team with his eyes wide open.

He has also admitted that what had impacted him most on that trip was the sight of England keeper-batter Jos Buttler flaying Australia's bowlers to all parts of grounds as his team piled on record-breaking scores on the way to the World Cup dream they would ultimately fulfil a year later.

Although Carey admits to being a vastly different player to Buttler, that exposure helped him understand the calibre of cricketer that dominates the short-form game at international level and that has been his benchmark ever since.

"I think we do it differently," Carey said of his desire to emulate Buttler's explosive batting.

"He's one of the best in the world and he's done it for a number of years now.

"I need to keep improving, and keep getting better at coming in late or starting an innings.

"So I've still got lots of improvement, (but) … you strive to be as good as the best in the world, and that hasn't changed."

Carey's re-shaped role in the Strikers line-up has partly come about due to his performances at the World Cup, where he was able to play the role of innovative attacker or reliable rebuilder depending on the match situation.

But it's also a result of the Strikers recruiting English opener Phil Salt, who has assumed Carey's former role as Weatherald's opening partner even though he's been dismissed cheaply in both his appearances for the Adelaide outfit thus far in BBL|09.

Carey is also mindful of the upcoming ICC World Cup to be staged in Australia next year, and given the likelihood of incumbent opening pair David Warner and Aaron Finch remaining in those roles, is keen to further develop his middle-order skills.

"I don’t think it hurts, if I'm selected in twelve months' time (for the World Cup), to get some exposure through the middle," Carey said in the wake of his exhilarating innings on Monday.

"I think for team balance it works – Phil Salt, we'll see the best of him soon and you'll understand why he's opening.

"Jake Weatherald's again had a great start to this tournament, and then Matt Short's out there as a right-hand option and if I need to go in at three, I'll go at three.

"But we've got some good options at the top of the order, and at the moment if I'm coming in at four, I think for our team balance that's probably better."

"The two at the top are both explosive opening batters."