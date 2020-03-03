IPL 2019

Ponting to put finishing touches on Carey's middle order role

Alex Carey's ambition to be Australia's middle order lynchpin to receive a boost by spending IPL under the watchful eye of cricket legend Ricky Ponting at the Delhi franchise

Martin Smith in Bloemfontein

3 March 2020, 07:56 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

