Keepsakes for Carey before Marsh tribute 'I'll never forget'

Having put on a display up to the stumps the late Rod Marsh would have been proud of, Alex Carey says the Australian men’s team's ensuing tribute to the late wicketkeeper is a moment he will never forget.

Just don't expect Carey to repeat the wicketkeeping tactics that brought him two memorable catches too often.

"I don't reckon Patty Cummins would allow me to come up to the stumps – nor would I want to," the gloveman told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast.

Carey joined the likes of Marsh when he became just the fifth Australian keeper to record six dismissals in a Test innings during the West Indies' series-sealing rout of 77.

But it was not so much the quantity of the 31-year-old's glovework, but more the quality, that turned heads as the Aussies prepared for the NRMA Insurance Test campaign against South Africa with a comprehensive 2-0 sweep of the Windies.

Carey took two eye-catching grabs while standing up to Michael Neser, the first a juggling effort off a thick Roston Chase edge that left him with a bruise on his chest, and the second off his opposite number Joshua da Silva that went straight into his gloves.

The skill and composure of both grabs was noted by many, particularly given the South Australian’s glovework had come under the microscope during his debut Test campaign against England last summer.

Carey, who finished the match with a diving one-hander, also off Neser, explained the strategy behind the Chase dismissal.

"Roston Chase was advancing down the wicket and trying to negate any seam or swing that was happening," said Carey.

Carey details strategy behind keeping up to the quicks

"In the first innings I suggested it - (captain Steve Smith) said stay back, and then the second innings it was suggested (again, with the plan) 'let's get him back on the crease and try to hit pads, stumps and let Neser settle in there'.

"So the plan was more to rap him on the boards rather than get a nick.

"To be able to bring him back, change his game a little bit and to have the success that Nes did, for myself to hang on to a couple, was great."

With Neser set to miss at the Gabba due to Cummins' return when Australia face the Proteas in a Test for the first time in nearly five years, Carey insisted he would not look to get back up to the stumps for the likes of Australia's skipper, nor Mitchell Starc or Scott Boland.

It was however just reward for the former Aussie rules footballer who had spent time before the Adelaide Test working on his craft with Tim Nielsen, a former first-class keeper who is now South Australia's high performance chief.

Their major focus had been adjusting to an Adelaide Oval surface that offered more turn than Perth, where Carey had found spinner Nathan Lyon's repeated ability to beat the outside edge of the Windies’ right-handed batters a particular challenge.

While Nielsen remains Carey's main mentor when he's at home in Adelaide, Carey counts himself lucky to be able to call upon a variety of influences on his keeping.

The best catches from the second #AUSvWI Test

They include Adam Gilchrist, who presented his Baggy Green, Brad Haddin, and recently-appointed Australia assistant Andre Borovec, an ex-first-grade keeper in Victoria.

The man who influenced them all as one of the most prominent voices and keepers in Australian cricket before his death in March earlier this year, Marsh would undoubtedly have approved of Carey's work.

The Australian team paid homage to the man who also started the tradition of 'Under the Southern Cross' being sung after a Test victory by launching into a heartfelt rendition at an Adelaide Oval memorial that was unveiled in his honour before last week's Test.

Aussies give stirring Rod Marsh tribute after series win

"It was very special," said Carey. "To have Nathan Lyon who leads the team song decide to do that was a fantastic gesture for the (Marsh) family.

"There's so much respect around the cricketing world for Rod Marsh and to have the memorial unveiled that Test match, to then win a Test match and be able to do that – it's something I'll never forget.

"(Assistant coach) Michael Di Venuto, who was really close with him, said a few words, which was fantastic.

"One of Australia's greatest wicketkeepers – I looked up to him a lot as well."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

