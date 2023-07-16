In safe hands: Carey’s gradual gains a huge Aussie advantage

No regrets around Bairstow stumping: Carey

For better or for worse, Alex Carey's reputation has grown enormously thanks to the 2023 Ashes series.

His under-armed stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the second innings at Lord's had the cricket world buzzing about the 'spirit of cricket' while his failure to pay for a haircut in Leeds made it into the UK tabloids – and turned out to be fake news.

But aside from all the controversy and drama, Carey is enjoying a fine series behind the stumps, drawing praise from his coach, his teammates and former players for his glovework.

When Carey debuted for the Test team in the 2021-22 Ashes series, his keeping was immediately put under the microscope for a handful of missed chances and a few moments of indecision.

Almost two years on and 23 Tests later, Carey's wicketkeeping is being recognised for all the right reasons.

After the first Test, where he took six catches and three stumpings, Australia coach Andrew McDonald said: "His keeping has been exceptional. The way he's going about his work with the gloves is as good as I've seen from an Australian wicketkeeper for a long period of time."

After the second Test, where he took four catches and two stumpings, his captain Pat Cummins chimed in with: "I thought 'Kez' (Carey) has had another fantastic game, he's broken some records … he's been fantastic behind the wickets."

And after the third Test, where he took five catches, legendary 'keeper Ian Healy told AAP: "He's watching the ball very well and the ball is going into his gloves better than ever."

The South Australian wicketkeeper has 20 dismissals to his name after three Tests this series, with 15 catches and three stumpings.

It leaves him with a good shot at claiming the all-time record for most dismissals in a single Test series, which is currently held by former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, who took 29 in the 2013 Ashes in England.

The all-time record for most stumpings in a Test series is also a possibility, with Carey four away from the benchmark of nine set jointly by South African Percy Sherwell in 1910-11 and Englishman Dick Lilley in 1903-04.

But it's not just the quantity of Carey's dismissals that has impressed, the quality has been high too.

Carey's stumping to remove Bairstow at Lord's grabbed the headlines but his stumping off his opposite number at Edgbaston was technically far superior, prompting Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara to acknowledge the move on Sky Sports commentary.

With Nathan Lyon bowling around the wicket, the delivery beat the outside edge, leaving an unsighted Carey with a difficult take, which he coolly executed.

In the same match, Carey was once again keeping to Lyon from around the wicket, this time with Joe Root on strike.

In complete contrast to the Bairstow ball that skidded on, this one turned so sharply it ended up well outside leg stump, although Carey still pouched the ball and whipped off the bails with little fuss.

It was a turning point in the first Test, and with first-innings centurion Root gone for 46, Australia managed to bowl England out for a total they could chase in the fourth innings.

And to show he has the full range covered, an advancing Zak Crawley thought he could get a piece of Lyon from over-the-wicket in the first innings at Lord's.

After pitching outside off, the ball turned so far that Crawley was unable to get anything on it as it whistled down the leg side – where Carey was waiting and cleanly collected.

And amid the bumper barrage at Lord's, Carey's catch off Duckett displayed creative thinking and brilliant execution.

With Josh Hazlewood steaming in from over the wicket for another series of bouncers at England's opener, Carey set up outside leg stump, as opposed to the more traditional position outside off stump for the facing batter.

The "cunning plan" worked a charm, as a miscued hook shot from Duckett flew in Carey's direction, which he took with an outstretched right hand.

Emphasising Carey's brilliance with the gloves have been the tribulations experienced by England's wicketkeeper Bairstow across the first three Tests.

Eight chances have gone begging for England with Bairstow behind the stumps in the Ashes so far, with Carey missing only three.

Carey's drops have cost Australia 51 runs while Bairstow's misses have cost an eye-watering 191.

And when you consider Bairstow has also conceded 26 more byes than Carey (46 to 20), the difference between the two has been vast.

When asked to reflect on his notable series to date, Carey was adamant it was all part of the job description.

"It's always pleasing to take dismissals," Carey told reporters in Manchester.

"It is my job to go out there and try and perform the best I can personally for this group.

"Nathan Lyon was bowling beautifully before he got injured unfortunately and created lots of opportunities. Murph (Todd Murphy) didn't have as many opportunities last game, but that will certainly change in Manchester.

"I'm feeling good, I feel pretty solid."

Carey said he had changed very little in his two years in the Test arena and any differences that have appeared should be put down to natural evolution rather than the result of a concerted effort.

The South Australian gloveman said his experiences of playing in different conditions all over the world has helped him tighten his technique, and the results have followed.

"Not too much has changed," Carey said.

"Going from certain places around the world, the subcontinent spins and stays a little lower, Australia it bounces, here in England we talk about the wobble. (I just) try to have a pretty solid base to try and tinker a little bit at times.

"You get used to some certain bowlers as well. You go through form with bat and gloves and ball.

"It's a pretty special job to have for your country. I think you have to do as much as you can to make sure you're keeping your performances up for the guys in front bowling it down to you."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood