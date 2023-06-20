Carey's worth encapsulated in key Ashes moment

Ashes opener set for epic finish after wild day four

Despite the multiple accomplishments Alex Carey had ticked off after nearly 150 overs behind the stumps in his maiden Ashes Test abroad, including one that had never been achieved by an Australian wicketkeeper in England, the gloveman's value might have best been summed up by a single moment.

Fresh off his first-innings 118no that was only ended by a brazen Ben Stokes' declaration, Joe Root had bent Australia's tactics to his will during the first hour of play on day four in a batting masterclass that had put the game completely on his terms.

Having spectacularly attempted to reverse-ramp Monday's first ball from Pat Cummins, Root turned a three-slips-and-a-gully field to one featuring a solitary catcher, a back-stop and Carey standing up to the stumps to Scott Boland.

QUICK SINGLE Late Broad blitz leaves Ashes opener on knife's edge

Even Cameron Green, the human Hoover in the gully, had been relegated to deep third man.

By the time Root faced up to the first ball of Lyon's third over of the morning (the first two had cost 21), he had batted for almost six hours for the Test, scored 164 runs at a strike-rate of 80 and barely played a false shot, let alone given a chance.

So when England's No.4 advanced to Lyon, Carey may have been forgiven for forgetting the golden rule of 'keeping to spin, which Kumar Sangakkara had emphasised on a television segment the previous day while highlighting the mistakes of his counterpart Jonny Bairstow: always presume the batter will miss the ball.

But, as it had been with two other successful stumpings in England's first innings, the considerable time Carey has dedicated to his craft since his entrance to Test cricket during the last Ashes series was underlined.

Cummins cracker and Root's ramps in exciting opening hour

Blindsided by the advancing batter and Lyon's angle from around the wicket, the 29-year-old kept his composure as Root missed a wild swipe at an off-break that spun back sharply to miss the leg-stump, coolly pouching the ball and removing the bails.

It was the kind of chance Sangakkara, the legendary former Sri Lanka 'keeper-batter, had presciently labelled on Sky Sports as being even more difficult than the opportunity Bairstow had fluffed off Cameron Green 48 hours earlier.

"On the angle, the one that comes from bat and pad from around the wicket is much harder because the sight line (is obscured)," Sangakkara told Sky Sports on Sunday morning.

From 3-129 with Root seemingly unstoppable, England added 144 for their final seven wickets to set Australia 281 when a much bigger chase looked likely with their best batter at the crease and Bazball abandon in full swing.

If Australia can fight off Tuesday's forecast rain and an England side hoping to channel their famous 2005 Edgbaston victory, the visitors may well look back at Carey's stumping as a turning point in the Test.

Marnus goes horizontal to send Brook packing

"I'm super impressed with Alex," Lyon said at stumps with Australia still needing 174 to win in Birmingham. "He's been doing a lot of work behind the scenes at training, always catching, willing to catch up to the stumps to the spinners and even standing up to the faster guys as well.

"I've got nothing but praise for Alex. I can't sit here and talk about how hard it is because it's something I'll never be able to do.

"For him to nail down and keep working to improve his keeping, as we all want to try and get better each and every day, nothing but praise for Alex, especially this game – he's been unbelievable with gloves in hand."

QUICK SINGLE Carey's worth encapsulated in key Ashes moment

The Root dismissal had seen Carey, who has worked extensively on his glovework with fielding coach Andre Borovec in recent times, elevated as the first Australian men's Test 'keeper to capture three stumpings in a single Test in England.

The 31-year-old also finished the match without a single bye to his name, becoming the first Australian wicketkeeper since Adam Gilchrist to do so in the UK.

It only adds to the parallels being drawn with the 2005 Edgbaston epic that Gilchrist managed that feat during the famous match that was decided by a single run.

Carey's strong performance stood in contrast to the discussions England will be having over Bairstow, whose glovework again came under the microscope after his fourth missed chance of the match during the first over of Australia's chase.

Bairstow failed to go for a catch to his left after Jimmy Anderson found Usman Khawaja's edge, a not dissimilar opportunity to the type that had wrong-footed Carey a couple of times during his first Test summer with the gloves in 2021-22.

Tipped by Steve Waugh before the series to be the player of the Ashes, Carey could yet add to a tremendous match. Having scored 66 in the first innings, the left-hander is almost certain to be needed with the bat on the final day.

"They've got a world-class bowling attack … but I'm confident that our boys can go out there and bat well," Lyon said.

"It's set up to be a thrilling Test match and it's been one hell of a way to start the series."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood