Men's Ashes 2023

Carey's worth encapsulated in key Ashes moment

Lyon pays tribute to his diligent 'keeper, whose hard work reaped a big reward midway through the morning of day four

Louis Cameron at Edgbaston

20 June 2023, 06:51 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo