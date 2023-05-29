'Second to none' Carey to realise grand final dream

As a kid, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey dreamt of one day strutting his stuff in a grand final – he just didn't foresee that dream would be realised as a cricketer.

Carey, who pursued cricket over Aussie Rules despite at one point being in the ranks of Greater Western Sydney, has quietly cemented himself as a reliable Test performer behind the stumps, catching the astute eye of the great Ricky Ponting in the process.

After an outstanding home summer in which he claimed 23 catches in five Tests and scored a maiden hundred, the South Australian then excelled with the gloves on the challenging turning decks of India, where opportunities were fewer (four catches, two stumpings) but the need to be tidy and tireless up to the stumps was ever-present.

"Alex Carey's Test career has grown a lot in the last 12 months," Ponting told the ICC. "His wicketkeeping is almost second to none in world cricket at the moment.

"He had an unbelievable series in Australia last summer, and then his keeping in those trying conditions in India in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well was absolutely outstanding.

"He probably didn't make the runs that we thought he might have got in those spinning conditions in India, but most batsmen didn't."

Carey has spent his time between Test series at home with his family before fine-tuning his skills in Brisbane ahead of his departure to the UK for his maiden Ashes tour. Before that however, there is the small matter of the big dance – the World Test Championship final from next Wednesday, June 7 – and the left-hander said Australia will be drawing on their experiences from the recent Border-Gavaskar series.

"We learned a lot … to be able to bounce back (from two-nil down) to win in Indore (in the third Test) showed a lot of character, and then the last Test was a draw," he told the ICC.

"So we walked away with a bit of confidence, knowing we were good enough in those conditions and there were just a few areas we would've liked to have cleaned up … and now the grand final is here; this is what the last two years have led to.

"We'll wait and see what The Oval looks like too – there might be some grass on it, it might be dry – but it's a pretty special opportunity to play in a 'grand final', so to speak, and obviously the Ashes is just around the corner, too."

On that front, Carey will need to buck a recent trend among the Aussie 'keeping fraternity if he is to make a significant contribution with the bat in the battle for the prized urn; not since 2009 has a wicketkeeper in Baggy Green scored a century in an away Ashes Test.

That was Brad Haddin's 121 in the series opener in Cardiff, but in the tours since, Haddin (206 runs at 22 in 2013), Peter Nevill (143 runs at 23 in 2015) and Tim Paine (180 runs at 20 in 2019) have all struggled for runs in generally tough batting conditions.

Carey, who boasts the experience of having starred with the bat during Australia's 2019 ODI World Cup campaign in the UK, revealed he has spoken to some of those predecessors about what he can expect through an Ashes series, as well as the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Ian Healy and Matthew Wade, all of whom have scored Test centuries on English soil.

"It's really nice to be able to bounce even just thoughts and questions with guys who have been in this position in the past," he added. "They're really open to offering advice and support, and it's a pretty small club, so it's nice to hear from those guys."

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval