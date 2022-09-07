ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Hales replaces Bairstow for World Cup, England exile over

Alex Hales' three-year England exile is over with the right-hander called up to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia

7 September 2022, 09:06 PM AEST

