Hales replaces Bairstow for World Cup, England exile over

Alex Hales' long international exile is over after he was called up to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 33-year-old Nottinghamshire batter and Sydney Thunder overseas recruit has not represented his country for more than three years, having been dumped on the eve of the 2019 50-over World Cup in the aftermath of two failed recreational drug tests.

QUICK SINGLE Bairstow out with freak injury, England name World Cup squad

While his official ban only totalled 21 days, in line with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) policy, he was cast out more permanently for what then white-ball captain Eoin Morgan described as a "complete breakdown in trust".

Now, with Morgan retired, Bairstow sidelined by a freak leg injury sustained while playing golf and fellow opener Jason Roy dropped due to lack of form, circumstances have contrived to hand Hales a second chance.

Surrey's Will Jacks was positioned as the next man in after being called up for the forthcoming T20 tour of Pakistan but Hales' experience and wealth on runs on the franchise circuit meant he was leapfrogged at the last moment.

Hales is also very experienced in Australia conditions having played the past three Big Bash seasons with the Thunder, surpassing Luke Wright in December last year as the competition's all-time overseas run-scorer with 1,857.

Late surge steers Hales to unbeaten 80 at the MCG

The right-hander has been prolific in the shortest format, recently becoming the first Englishman to reach 10,000 T20 runs and is eighth highest run-scorer of all-time.

The ECB's managing director of men's cricket, Rob Key, appears to have been instrumental in softening the selection stance given his current role as head selector, but Morgan's successor as limited-overs skipper, Jos Buttler, and new white-ball head coach Matthew Mott must also have been keen.

Speaking at the initial squad announcement, which narrowly preceded Bairstow's bizarre injury when he slipped at a golf course, Key explained Hales' ongoing absence and hinted that an olive branch could be offered.

"I spoke to Alex Hales, he rang me actually, and he argued why he wasn't there," he said.

"I much prefer when these people pick up the phone and say, 'come on then, why wasn't I there?' I have a huge amount of respect for that as opposed to people who go behind the scenes moaning about why they've not been picked."

Hales' new Thunder teammate, David Willey, said last week after being selected in the KFC BBL|12 Draft there was no doubt he was good enough to play for England.

"He's a great player, there's no denying that," said Willey.

"He churns out runs year in, year out in the white-ball format.

Hales storm! Every six from a record-breaking season

"He was exceptional for England, he's exceptional everywhere he's gone and played cricket."

With Buttler currently injured, Hales has a chance to make his case for a World Cup starting spot during a seven-match T20 series in Pakistan.

Phil Salt was pencilled in at the top of the order but pairing up Hales and Dawid Malan, who opened together in Trent Rockets' Hundred triumph this season, is another option.

England T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills