KFC BBL|09

Hales defends fielding ploy, responds to Ponting criticism

Sydney Thunder’s Englishman stresses he did not break any rules after his tactics in the BBL Eliminator attracted the attention of Ricky Ponting

Louis Cameron at Blundstone Arena, Hobart

31 January 2020, 08:48 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo