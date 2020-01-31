Hales defends fielding ploy, responds to Ponting criticism

Cook, openers send Hurricanes packing from BBL Finals

Alex Hales denied he acted against the spirit of cricket by pursuing an unusual fielding tactic that was condemned by cricket legend Ricky Ponting during the Sydney Thunder's Eliminator final victory over the Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.

Hales spoke to umpire Paul Wilson briefly after a miscue from Hurricanes batter Simon Milenko fell short of him at mid-off while he was standing outside the 30-yard circle, having started as one of the four fielders required to be within the circle.

The English T20 star stressed he had not broken any rules; Cricket Australia's KFC BBL playing conditions only require fielders to be within the circle "at the instant of delivery" and bird's eye footage aired on Channel Seven appeared to show Hales abiding by that for the chance off Milenko.

But Ponting said on Seven that "it's actually cheating," before acknowledging that even if it what Hales did was permitted by the rules, it remains an unsportsmanlike ploy.

"Take your position and then walk in with the bowler, you can't go backwards," said the former Test captain.

"He was supposed to be one of four fielders inside the circle. He starts walking back outside the circle before the ball is being bowled.

"Anyone of us who have played the game, we know we're not allowed to walk back in the field. It's not against the rules but it's against the spirit of the game."

But Hales denied Ponting's claim, insisting it is no different to the anticipation shown by slip fielders when they move to the leg-side when batters shape to play a sweep or a reverse sweep off a spin bowler.

"I don't think there is anything wrong with trying to anticipate and trying to get one step ahead of the batter," said Hales, who earlier struck three sixes in a match-winning 37-ball 60.

"Once the ball is let go and you see the batsman swing, you can react in the field and come forward or back. I think it's fine. It's part-and-parcel of fielding, trying to anticipate.

"I don't think it's bad sportsmanship at all."

Steve Smith caused confusion in 2014 in an ODI against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi when he took off from his position at slip after seeing Fawad Alam shape to sweep, completing a catch made legal by a tweak to ICC playing conditions.

Fielders had previously been limited in their pre-delivery movements but a change to the Marylebone Cricket Club's Laws of Cricket confirmed in 2015, and which remains in place today, encourages "skilful anticipation" in trying to promote "intelligent fielding".

Hales' actions conceivably fall into that category, with the 31-year-old explaining his decision to back-track was based off the spiraling required run-rate the Hurricanes were trying to contend with and the likelihood they would attempt to clear the infielders.

"They needed 14 or 15 an over so they were obviously looking to go hard," Hales explained. "I felt like I was more likely to get a catch over my head rather than a flat one to me, so I just wanted to give myself an extra yard.

"I was walking back onto the ring and then went outside after he (the bowler) let the ball go. We weren't sure on the exact rules so I was just trying to clarify (with the umpires).

"But it was fine, as soon as the bowler lets go of the ball you're allowed to leave the ring, which is what I was doing. I just wasn't sure what the rules were."

Hales' teammates however told him he had outsmarted himself when the opportunity off Milenko landed where he likely would have been standing had he conventionally been walking in with the bowler.

"That's what a few of the guys said," laughed Hales. "I was trying to be a bit too clever."