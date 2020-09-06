Q&A with Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson

Ahead of the BBL's 10th season, the league chief discusses hubs, an international player draft, the salary cap and more

Dave Middleton

6 September 2020, 02:38 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo