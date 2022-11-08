Australia v England ODIs - Men

Aussies to continue allrounder-heavy ODI approach

An XI full of allrounders have Australia's ODI preference of late and that looks set to continue against England

Louis Cameron

8 November 2022, 06:21 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

