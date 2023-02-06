All the squads and kits for the Women's T20 World Cup

Group A

Australia

Australia sprung a selection shock for their title defence, including Georgia Wareham in their squad despite the leg-spinner not having played a T20 match since rupturing her ACL in October 2021.

Meg Lanning is leading Australia’s bid for a T20 World Cup ‘three-peat’ following her return from a five-month break from the game.

Vice-captain Alyssa Healy will also make a return after recovering from the calf strain that prematurely ended her T20 tour of India in December.

Australia will wear their Indigenous-themed kit; the design, first worn during the 2021-22 summer and more recently on January 26,is a collaboration between manufacturer ASICS and two Indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen.

Clarke's Walkabout Wickets artwork features prominently in the design of the kit.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

All 10 captains in their kits // Getty

Bangladesh

Nigar Sultana Joty will lead Bangladesh has they hope to end a winless streak in T20 World Cup matches that extends back to 2014.

Three members of Bangladesh’s Under-19 World Cup group who upset Australia in their opening game of the tournament - Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter and Disha Biswas – have remained in South Africa after being named in the senior squad.

Bangladesh’s green kit features mangrove leaves and their iconic tiger, with red panels down the sides.

Bangladesh's iconic tiger can be seen on the front of their World Cup kit // Getty

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c) Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary Reserves: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akter Supta

New Zealand

Sophie Devine will lead a squad possessing exciting young talent as the White Ferns look to make the semi-finals for the first time since the 2016 event.

Powerful allrounder Brooke Halliday has recovered from a hand injury, while South-African born wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout has been selected for a recall ahead of fellow keepers Jess McFadyen and Izzy Gaze.

Bezuidenhout makes her return after a two-year break from the game spent recovering from health concerns.

Two of New Zealand’s U19 World Cup squad members, Georgia Plimmer and Fran Jonas, have also been included in the senior squad.

Unfortunately for fans of retro kits, the White Ferns will not wear the same grey-and-black number donned by their men’s side at last year’s World Cup, rather, they will wear the predominately black, with blue features, shirt introduced for their 2022-23 home summer.

Amelia Kerr will be key with bat and ball for New Zealand // Getty

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

South Africa

Dane van Niekerk’s omission from her home World Cup has been the talking point in the lead-up to the tournament.

The Proteas captain was controversially left out after falling 18 seconds short of the 9.30min standard required in the 2km time trial, with Sune Luus to remain skipper in her absence.

Van Niekerk’s wife, star allrounder Marizanne Kapp, is expected to feature despite being given compassionate leave from the end of the recent tri-series against India and West Indies, in order to return home and support her partner, but there will be no Mignon du Preez or Lizelle Lee, with both retiring from international cricket in the past seven months.

Like numerous other teams in this tournament, the Proteas will wear the same kit their men wore at last year’s World Cup, a predominately green jersey featuring a design that takes inspiration from the South African flag.

Sune Luus will captain South Africa // Getty

South Africa squad: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker. Non-traveling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu will lead a group eager to better their one group stage win at the 2020 event, and she will be supported in the top-order by Harshitha Samarawickrama, who hit a match-winning 81 from 69 during last year’s Asia Cup.

Left-arm spinners Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari will look to do the damage with the ball but Sri Lanka are without Hasini Perera, who was ruled out due to a finger injury.

Vishmi Gunaratne, who captained Sri Lanka in the Under-19 World Cup, has been named in the senior squad, after leading her side’s run-scoring at the inaugural tournament.

Sri Lanka’s new kit features the traditional yellow and blue combination with a striking lion emblem on the front.

Chamari Athapaththu bats in a warm-up game // Getty

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

Group B

England

Teen prodigy Alice Capsey is set to make her return for England despite suffering a broken collarbone in December.

She has been named in England’s squad alongside Kate Cross, who missed their tour of the West Indies last month.

However talented teenage quick Freya Kemp will miss the tournament due to a back injury, while Issy Wong and Dani Gibson have been named as travelling reserves.

There is one other notable difference in England’s squad: Natalie Scriver and Katherine Brunt are debuting their new hyphenated surname after tying the knot last year.

England are wearing the same red T20I kit they wore throughout their 2022 home summer, with the three lions a feature of the design.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson

India

Shikha Pandey is back, making a long-awaited return to India colours for the first time since 2021 after being overlooked for last year’s 50-over World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile damaging allrounder Pooja Vastrakar has made a successful return from injury after missing December’s five-match series against Australia.

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh link up with the squad full of confidence after helping India’s Under-19s claim the trophy at the inaugural World Cup, also played in South Africa, last month.

India will wear the same uniform their men’s team wore at last year’s World Cup in Australia, an ocean blue number that has darker blue and a triangle pattern across the torso.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh

Ireland

Ireland suffered a blow ahead of the World Cup when Rebecca Stokell was ruled out of the competition due to injury.

Stokell sustained a foot ligament injury and was withdrawn from the tournament following a medical assessment.

Rachel Delaney, 25, has flown out to South Africa as her replacement.

Ireland have stuck with a combination of green with blue trimmings for their kit, this time with diagonal stripes across the top of the shirtfront, and on one sleeve.

Cara Murray poses in Ireland's kit ahead of the T20 World Cup // Getty

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron.

Pakistan

Pakistan have suffered a big blow with star quick Diana Baig to miss the tournament with a finger injury.

Baig hurt the index finger in her right hand when attempting a return catch off her own bowling during Pakistan's 101-run loss to Australia in Sydney last month.

Baig has been replaced in Pakistan’s squad by right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas.

Pakistan will wear the same kit their men’s team donned for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia; the 'thunder' pattern that features light green and yellow stripes on a dark green shirt.

Pakistan will wear the same kit as their men did for last year's World Cup in Australia // Getty

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan. Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz

West Indies

Stafanie Taylor has been named in West Indies' squad subject to a final fitness test.

The experienced allrounder and former captain who led West Indies to the title in 2016 has been troubled by a back injury, and has not played for the Windies since an ODI against New Zealand last September, while her most recent T20I appearance was in July 2021.

She is joined by three other key players recovering from injury - Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation.

Meanwhile, the Windies’ shirt is predominantly yellow, with their iconic maroon featuring on the shoulders and pants.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews // Getty

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

