All the 2020 T20 World Cup squads so far

Four squads for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup have been revealed, with a host of familiar Rebel WBBL faces set to make their way to Australia for the tournament that begins on February 21.

India were the first to announce their 15-player group, while England followed on Friday, with both teams due to arrive in Australia this week for the CommBank T20I Tri-Series that will serve as an ideal warm-up for the ICC event for all three sides.

The World Cup proper commences in Sydney on February 21 when Australia take on India at the Showgrounds Stadium, with matches to be played across Sydney, Perth, Canberra and Melbourne through the hectic 16-day tournament.

Australia's World Cup matches and the finals will be broadcast on the Nine Network, while Kayo and Fox Cricket will carry coverage of every match from the event.

Here are the squads so far in detail:

Australia

Uncapped teenager Annabel Sutherland is in line for a T20 World Cup debut after being included in Australia's squad for their title defence.

Allrounder Sutherland, who is only 18 years old, is one of two additions to the T20 group that whitewashed Sri Lanka last October, while fellow Victorian Sophie Molineux is set to make her return to the green and gold after being recalled.

Molineux walked away from cricket in November to focus on her mental health, returning to state cricket last week.

The Australian squad features 13 players who were part of their successful World Cup campaign in the Caribbean in November 2018, with veteran allrounder Erin Burns and Sutherland the only additions to that group.

Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

England

England will arrive in Australia this week for the CommBank T20 tri-series with a new coach - former Perth Scorchers mentor Lisa Keightly - alongside six players who plied their trade in WBBL|05 late last year.

Georgia Elwiss has been handed a recall, replacing spinner Kirstie Gordon in the only change to the English T20 squad that defeated Pakistan in December.

Heather Knight's side lost to Australia in the 2018 final and will have a point to prove after a disappointing Ashes campaign against the same rivals last year.

Knight is used to Australian conditions, having been a long-term import for the Hurricanes, while other familiar Big Bash faces include Nat Sciver and Amy Jones (both Scorchers), Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont (both Renegades) and Lauren Winfield (Strikers).

Squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

India

India have included 15-year-old prodigy Shafali Verma in their World Cup squad, after the teenager's impressive entrance to international cricket last year.

Verma, who was part of the India 'A' squad that recently toured Australia, became the youngest Indian to score an international half-century last November during India’s tour of the West Indies.

Shafali Verma is set to make her World Cup debut // AAP

She is one of three teenagers in the Indian squad, alongside uncapped 16-year-old batter Richa Ghosh and 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues.

No Indians were part of WBBL|05 due to the clash with their Caribbean tour, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana will both be familiar to fans of the league.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

South Africa

Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk returns to lead an experienced squad after a 2019 that saw the allrounder battle numerous injuries.

Van Niekerk has not played a T20 International since February 2019, but made a successful comeback from injury during the WBBL, where she turned out for the Sixers alongside Proteas spearhead Marizanne Kapp.

South Africa's 15-player group includes a total of eight players with Big Bash experience, including Chloe Tryon (Hurricanes), Shabnim Ismail (Thunder), and Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee (both Stars) who were all part of WBBL|05.

Squad: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon (vc), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

Still to be named: Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, West Indies

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network