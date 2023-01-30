Australian Cricket Awards

Smith joins Ponting, Clarke with fourth AB Medal

After a prolific 12 months, Smith finished ahead of Travis Head and David Warner to be crowned Australia's best men's player for the fourth time in his career

Louis Cameron

30 January 2023, 09:44 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

