Smith joins Ponting, Clarke with fourth AB Medal

Superb Smith crowns year with Allan Border Medal

Fresh off an electric KFC BBL campaign and ahead of a pivotal Test tour of India, Steve Smith reaffirmed his status as one of the modern greats by clinching his fourth Allan Border Medal.

Smith took home the Australian men's cricket team's highest individual honour on Monday evening after claiming 171 votes, well clear of Travis Head (144 votes), David Warner (141), Marnus Labuschagne (138) and Usman Khawaja (132).

The 33-year-old, who also took out the prize in 2015, 2018 and 2021, becomes just the third player after Ricky Ponting (who won in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009) and Michael Clarke (2005, 2009, 2012, 2013) to have won the award four times.

Having faced questions over the past 12 months over whether he would ever regain the run-scoring dominance he displayed between 2013 and 2019, Smith peeled off Test centuries against Sri Lanka (145no in Galle), West Indies (200no in Perth) and South Africa (104 in Sydney).

Sublime Smith registers chanceless 200 not out

His 1,524 runs during the voting period was the most by any Australian player, while only Labuschagne matched his four centuries in that time.

More importantly to Smith and his teammates, he was integral part of Australia's rise to No.1 in the Test rankings having won eight of 10 Tests.

The criteria for the award, voted on by players, umpires and media, is strongly weighted towards those who do well in the longer formats. Votes in Tests are worth double those in ODIs and three times those cast for T20Is, with Smith averaging over 80 with the bat in Tests and ODIs.

It meant the fact he failed to poll a single vote in T20s, the format that made up 37 per cent of matches played by Australia during the voting period and in which he lost his spot in the first-choice XI for their failed home World Cup campaign, had little bearing.

How the right-hander separated himself from the chasing pack was with his somewhat overlooked one-day international form.

Smith explains white-ball technique change

Smith polled votes in all but three of Australia home one-dayers played against Zimbabwe, New Zealand and England between August and November.

That included both his century against the Black Caps in Cairns in September, as well as his knock at Adelaide Oval (a 78-ball 80 against England) in November when he memorably told Warner mid-innings "I'm back, baby", after a technique tweak finally clicked.

Smith earlier in the night was revealed to have earnt the same number of votes in the 50-over games as Warner, who took out the men's ODI Player of the Year honour on a countback.

Khawaja won the newly-minted Shane Warne Medal for men's Test player of the year with 22 votes having finished 2022 with more runs than any other Australian, with only the opener and Labuschagne (20) getting more votes than Smith in that format.

Allan Border Medal voting

Steve Smith 171 votes

Travis Head 144

David Warner 141

Marnus Labuschagne 138

Usman Khawaja 132

Cameron Green 119