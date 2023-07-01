Border reveals Parkinson's Disease battle

Cricket legend Allan Border, the first batter in history to score 11,000 Test runs and Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning captain, has been living with Parkinson's Disease

AAP

1 July 2023, 07:44 AM AEST

