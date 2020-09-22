CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

360 degrees: Healy works on new tricks for NZ

Already one of the world's most dominant T20 batters, Alyssa Healy has used a long preseason to add some new strings to her bow

Adam Burnett in Brisbane

22 September 2020, 03:43 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo