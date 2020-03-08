Healy hammers India with record knock in final

Sixes fly as Healy blasts incredible half-century

Alyssa Healy smashed the highest score in a women’s T20 World Cup final, producing a blazing 75 from 39 balls against India at the MCG.

Healy's 50 from just 30 balls is the fastest half-century scored in the final of any ICC limited-overs competition - men's or women's - including 50-over and 20-over World Cups and Champions Trophy events.

However, Healy's record lasted mere minutes after fellow opener Beth Mooney surpassed it with a sublime innings of 78 not out from 54 balls.

After Australia elected to bat, Healy held her nerve in front of an enormous crowd to dispatch Shikha Pandey’s first delivery of the match, a full toss, to the boundary.

She found the rope three times in an eventful first innings which also saw her dropped on nine after Shafali Verma put down a chance.

Alyssa Healy is dismissed for a whirlwind 75 (39) 💥 Here's her beautiful wagon wheel! #T20WorldCup

Healy made India pay for the error and continued to ride her luck, with a lofted shot just clearing the cover fielder in the third over.

She worked brilliantly with opening partner Beth Mooney to take Australia to 0-49 at the end of the powerplay, then took on the left-arm spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, smashing two huge sixes from the eighth over.

Bringing up her half-century from just 30 balls, with yet another four, Healy feasted on the pace of Pandey with three consecutive maximums before chancing her arm one time too many in the 12th, caught on the boundary as Radha Yadav finally made the first breakthrough for India.

The right-hander has three half-centuries this campaign, the three fastest fifties this edition of the World Cup.

Her 75 eclipsed the mark of 66 by West Indies opener Hayley Matthews in 2016 for the highest individual score in a World Cup final, before Mooney eclipsed the feat a few overs later.

A destructive innings from Alyssa Healy! She now owns the three fastest 50s of the tournament. #T20WorldCup

"It's amazing to have them (friends an family) all here today," Healy said after her record innings.

"To be able to go over and wave at them before the game today to say 'hi and thanks for coming' was really epic. I'm glad they get to share this journey with me."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final: India v Australia, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* The Final will be broadcast on Fox Cricket, Kayo and the Nine Network