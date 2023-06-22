Nerves and excitement as Healy eager for Ashes

Debutants, Dukes balls on Aussies' minds for Test battle

Alyssa Healy was still waiting for her newly made captain's blazer to arrive in Nottingham on the eve of the Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.

But while the first-time Test skipper admitted to feeling a few nerves, Healy was determined to embrace the occasion as her side looks to counteract a rejuvenated England in the opening game of the multi-format Ashes series.

The 32-year-old only found out she would be filling in for the absent Meg Lanning on this tour last month, and a new-look England, the Dukes ball, a five-day game and a tidal wave of local support for the most-hyped women's Ashes series ever are among the fresh challenges facing Australia's wicketkeeper-batter.

"A sense of nervousness, but I think at the same time, it's mainly excitement," Healy, who also led Australia on a T20 tour of India last December, said of her emotions on Wednesday.

"This is probably one of the most hyped women's Ashes series that I've been a part of over here … and on the back of what took place yesterday (at Edgbaston) it's a really exciting time to be over here to play cricket.

"We come here to win the big moments and win the big matches and to get four points up early as an Aussie side would be a nice building block."

England, who are desperate to reclaim the Ashes trophy a dominant Australian outfit has held since 2015, have developed a new aggressive ethos under coach Jon Lewis, who took over following the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

The hosts signalled their intent on Wednesday when they revealed aggressive white-ball batter Danni Wyatt would make a long-awaited Test debut aged 32, batting at No.6 in a move designed to put pressure on the world's No.1 ranked side.

Healy will become the 20th women's Test captain for Australia // cricket.com.au

Knight said her team would aim to bring their new flair into the Test, but this is no Bazball-esque revolution for England's woman – rather, the skipper said her team would draw inspiration from their final-day batting display in the last Ashes Test at Manuka Oval in early 2022.

On that occasion, after a bold declaration from Australia left England needing 257 from 48 overs for an unlikely victory, Knight's team scored at 5.1 an over to finish on 9-245.

"The last innings at Canberra is a great example of how I want us to play this Test match," Knight said.

"We are different teams (to the men's), but there are some parallels in that we want to play entertaining cricket.

"We want to entertain. We want to play cricket people want to watch."

And the England skipper was careful to note that discussion around the entertainment factor in women's Tests is hardly new territory.

The scarcity of women's Tests – just eight have been played by a total of four nations since 2015 – means teams cannot develop consistent red-ball playing styles, and players have consistently said they feel they are essentially learning Test cricket on the job every time they do play one.

Naturally, some of that involves drawing on what they do know from white-ball cricket.

"When we do play red-ball cricket as women's cricketers we feel like we are fighting for the format sometimes," Knight said.

"We've talked about how actually it's really important that we do play cricket that people want to watch because we want future generations to be able to play Test cricket.

"It sometimes feels like if there is a slow period in women's Test matches then the debate starts about whether women should play the game.

"We want to entertain, we want to play cricket that people want to watch.

"Obviously, playing a lot of white-ball cricket over our careers, that's what comes naturally to us, (how we play is) probably going to be closer to a white-ball game than probably normal Test cricket."

Australia will not only be contending with hosts who have regained their confidence after winning just one game across the last two multi-format Ashes series.

They will also have to overcome rowdy home crowds, with the multi-format series already recording strong ticket sales as Ashes fever grips England while women's sport concurrently rides a wave of momentum in the country following the success of the Lionesses at UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Already 80,000 tickets have been sold for the series comprising one Test, three T20Is and three ODIs, including 14,500 tickets for the Trent Bridge Test.

By contrast, the 2019 women's Ashes had a total attendance of 32,000 across the seven games.

"I can't wait for the atmosphere, what an amazing time to be a female athlete over here in the UK with the support that I can see and I can feel, so for us as an Aussie group we're relishing that and excited to be here in the contest," Healy said.

As far as Knight is concerned, the more vocal the crowds, the better.

"To beat this very good Australian side we're going to need all the help we can get," the England captain said.

"As much as we can maximize home advantage and get the crowd on side early with how we want to play our cricket (the better)."

