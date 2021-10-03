CommBank Series v India - Test

India's seamers provide the blueprint for young Aussies

Alyssa Healy flags the possibility of an Australian declaration on day four after India's seamers impressed on the third evening

Adam Burnett at Metricon Stadium

3 October 2021, 07:42 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo