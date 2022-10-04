Future on Healy's mind after Haynes' call

Alyssa Healy says she is open to captaining Australia, as new challenges keep her hungry to continue playing at the highest level

AAP

4 October 2022, 01:07 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo