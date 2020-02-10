Australian Cricket Awards

Healy collects second ODI, T20I Player of the Year awards

Alyssa Healy goes back-to-back with the women's ODI and T20I Player of the Year awards after a sensational 12 months in both limited-overs formats

Laura Jolly

10 February 2020, 09:15 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

