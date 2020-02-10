Healy collects second ODI, T20I Player of the Year awards

Female ODI Player of the Year 2020: Alyssa Healy

Star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has been rewarded for a stunning year with the bat in limited-overs, named both ODI and T20I Player of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday night.

Healy, who won the 2018 Belinda Clark Award as Australia's top female player, continued that form throughout 2019, dominating in series against New Zealand, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Female T20I Player of the Year 2020: Alyssa Healy

In 12 ODIs, the right-handed opener smacked 669 runs at 60.81, including centuries against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

While the nine T20Is Australia played, Healy also topped the runs tally, amassing 372 runs at 53.14 including one century and seven her world record 148no against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval.

Healy hammers world record T20I score

Few players can match Healy's brutal hitting when on song, as demonstrated in her strike rate of 110.03 in one-dayers and 173.02 in T20Is across that period.

Healy polled 39 votes to win the ODI award ahead of allrounder Ellyse Perry (33 votes) and left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (19).

In the T20I category, she polled 18 votes in what was a tight race for the award, finishing ahead of Meg Lanning and Jonassen, on 15 apiece.

The voting period only takes in Australia's 2019 matches, meaning it does not include Healy's current lean run in the CommBank T20I tri-series – a trend both she and the Australia team will be desperately hoping is reversed ahead of the looming T20 World Cup.

Twin tons to Healy and Lanning in dominant opening win

It's the second consecutive year Healy has taken out both limited-overs awards, having continued her remarkable transformation from hit-and-miss hard-hitter to one of the leading batters in the game.

The highlight of Healy's T20I year was without doubt her world record 148no against Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval, where her 61-ball onslaught saw her break the previous high-water mark of 133no set by Lanning only two months earlier in Chelmsford.

Other standout performances included an unbeaten 58 against West Indies in Barbados, and a 21-ball 43 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Healy blazes another ton as Aussies sweep series

Australia's ODI year started on home soil against New Zealand last February, where Healy struck 4, 46 and 46 across the three-match series.

The 29-year-old then ensured Australia's multi-format Ashes campaign started on a successful note when she hit a match-winning 66 in Leicester, before helping add another two points to the tally with her 68 in Canterbury.

Australia's maiden bilateral tour of the West Indies was a successful one for Healy, who smacked a rapid-fire 122 in the first ODI in Antigua, backing that up with knocks of 58 and 61.

And while she missed out in the first of three one-dayers against Sri Lanka in Brisbane in October, she bounced back with 69 in the second match before compiling her first hundred on home soil, an unbeaten 112, in the series finale.

Female ODI Player of the Year

Alyssa Healy: 39 votes

Ellyse Perry: 33

Jess Jonassen: 19

T20I Player of the Year

Alyssa Healy: 18

Meg Lanning/Jess Jonassen: 15