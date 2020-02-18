ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Lanning explains why Australia will stick fat with Healy

Opener's struggles continue but remains key part of strategy that has delivered 26 wins from last 31 T20s, says skipper

Laura Jolly in Adelaide

18 February 2020, 06:08 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

