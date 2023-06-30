Healy tracking well as Aussies ponder T20 selections

Aussies mull big inclusions as Ashes switches to T20s

Australia are confident Alyssa Healy will be available for Saturday's blockbuster opening T20I at Edgbaston, as the star wicketkeeper-opener manages two broken digits.

Healy played the Trent Bridge Test with fractures in her left index and right ring fingers, enduring a not-inconsiderable amount of pain to score a match-defining half-century and keep wickets for 170.2 overs to help her team secure an 89-run win and four crucial Ashes points.

After a quick trip to Lord's to watch husband Mitchell Starc during a day off for the Australian squad on Wednesday, the Aussie skipper was back in the nets at Edgbaston on Thursday afternoon, batting for well over an hour.

"She's tracking along really well," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke said prior to Thursday's training session.

"She'll be assessed over the next couple of days, and we've got training so we can see where that lands, and hopefully, she'll be out there for us come Saturday night.

"She's a trooper, I thought she kept really well (in the Test), and her batting in the second innings was pivotal for us, to come out and make that 50 and have a really important partnership for us when our backs were probably against the wall a little bit in that second innings.

"She captained brilliantly for someone in their first Test match.

"She's a big part of this group so hopefully that she proves OK to keep going in the white-ball formats."

If Healy is unable to play any of the upcoming three T20Is or three ODIs, vice-captain Tahlia McGrath would step up to lead Australia for a second time – having covered for an injured Healy in one T20I in India last December – while Phoebe Litchfield could slot in alongside Beth Mooney, who would keep wicket, at the top of the order.

Australia will need to make at least one change to the XI that defeated South Africa in February to win a third-consecutive T20 World Cup due to the absence of regular skipper Meg Lanning.

Annabel Sutherland is the likely addition to the middle-order, but the left-handed Litchfield poses another option.

Explosive batter Grace Harris has joined the Australian squad in Birmingham after spending the last week with the Australia A squad in Leicester for a series of 20-over games against England A.

The majority of Australia's 14-player squad are familiar with the conditions at Edgbaston, with 11 Commonwealth Games gold medal winners in the squad of 14.

The tourists will also have to make a tricky call on their spin attack. Leg-spinners Georgia Wareham and Alana King and left-armer Jess Jonassen all rotated in and out of the Australian XI during the World Cup in South Africa.

Wareham was left out of the Test XI in Trent Bridge but enjoyed a day out for Australia A in their first 50-over game against England A on Wednesday, taking four wickets and scoring 67.

"We're still working through a few things after the Test match and working out our options and having a look at the conditions today," Nitschke said.

"The good thing about this group (is) everyone's always pushing for their spots."

The make-up of England’s XI is also yet to be confirmed after the hosts named a 16-player T20I squad on Wednesday.

There will be at least one change to their most recent T20I XI that was defeated by South Africa in the World Cup semi-final following the retirement of Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

Young speedster Issy Wong is a potential replacement, while uncapped pace-bowling allrounder Dani Gibson is a chance to debut.

Australia only need to win two of the remaining three T20Is and three ODIs to ensure they retain the Ashes, while England can only afford to drop one game.

"It's a big game in the context of the series," Nitschke added. "It'd be fantastic to be able to make it six-nil, but we're not taking anything for granted and thinking that's just going to happen.

"It's going to be a tough game. It's going to be three tough T20 games.

"We know the style of play that England are coming at us with, so we just need to make sure that we're ready."

Birmingham kicks off a three-game T20I leg of the Ashes that will also take in games at The Oval and Lord's – the first time the Australian women have played at the iconic north London ground since 2013.

"It's pretty exciting to come over here and be able to have a Test match at Trent Bridge, and now play at three really iconic grounds for T20s," Nitschke said.

"Some of them had a small taste of it through The Hundred competition … it's something pretty special and I know they're looking forward to that."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)