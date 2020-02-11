Form reversal around the corner, says Healy

Alyssa Healy knows she could well be accused of going missing early in Australia's build-up to the T20 World Cup, but the star wicketkeeper-batter is confident a return to her explosive best is not far away.

Healy has yet to reach double figures after four games in the CommBank T20I Tri-Series, with the aggressive opener dismissed for 9, 1, 0 and 1 – each time holing out attempting to hit over the inner ring.

The 29-year-old is the first to admit it has taken time for her to find her groove after returning from a break over the Christmas period – a much needed period of respite after a relentless seven-month period of touring – but believes the tide is turning.

"It's not ideal, I want to be making a few more runs than what I am, but I actually felt really good going out to bat against England on Sunday, it just didn't come off like I wanted it," Healy told cricket.com.au on Monday.

"But it was the first time I felt really comfortable out there, so hopefully that's a good sign heading into the next few weeks.

"It's been a little bit about decision making, a little bit about confidence as well.

"After a few weeks off I was feeling a little rusty."

While Healy has not been able to match her recent heights with the bat so far this series, it has not impacted her demeanor – with the energetic keeper remaining her typical upbeat self on and off the field – nor has it impacted her performances behind the stumps.

Her lightning reflexes came to the fore on Sunday when she took a sharp catch standing up to Megan Schutt – and her reaction left the Australian pace bowler in stitches.

"One of my roles is to get the team up and about and to buzz about no matter how my form is, so it's nice to do that," Healy said.

"To contribute with the gloves as well, that's an important part of my role, so to be able to do that will hopefully give me confidence with the bat."

The last time Healy produced four consecutive single-digit scores was back in 2013 and her recent run is in stark contrast to the last two years, a period during which Healy has been one of the world's most destructive batters across both limited-overs formats.

That form was recognised at Monday night's Australian Cricket Awards when Healy was named both ODI and T20I Player of the Year, while she finished a close second to allrounder Ellyse Perry in the race for the Belinda Clark Medal.

Female ODI Player of the Year 2020: Alyssa Healy

"It's really special, I didn't come here thinking I was going to win anything, I thought 'Pez' (Perry) had a really great year and would sweep the awards," Healy said.

"All the girls are really buzzing for what's about to come over the next few weeks and it's nice to come together as a group and talk about that, and also to celebrate the last 12 months where I think we played some pretty outstanding cricket."

Australia had five nominees in total for the T20 award, with Healy finishing on 18 votes ahead of teammates Jess Jonassen and Meg Lanning, on 15 apiece, while Perry and Georgia Wareham also figured highly.

"It's fantastic having five nominees, it's a good sign for us heading into a World Cup," Healy said.

"I thought Meg was a shout for the T20 award, she had a ripping year, and Georgia Wareham snuck under the radar a bit too."

Curiously – at least for those watching at home – Healy was a notable absentee when the winner of the Belinda Clark Award was revealed on Monday evening.

As the broadcast flashed to a split screen of all three nominees, all that could be seen in the frame between Jess Jonassen and Perry was an empty chair, and Healy's bemused husband Mitchell Starc.

While there was speculation she had taken a poorly timed bathroom break, Healy was, in fact, left locked out of the auditorium having performed her media duties after taking out the T20I gong, with the awards presented thick and fast towards the business end of the evening.

Had a great night at #AusCricketAwards last night with this fella! Ps just to clarify...... I wasn’t on the loo - @JollyLauz18 was chewing my ear off out the back!! pic.twitter.com/r9gGTfek2k February 10, 2020

Australia will be back in action at Junction Oval on Friday for the CommBank T20I Tri-Series final, where they will look to gain an edge over India before the teams meet again in the opening match of the World Cup in Sydney on February 21.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over

Third T20I: Australia won by four wickets, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: England won by four wickets

Fifth T20I: India won by seven wickets

Sixth T20I: Australia won by 16 runs

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network