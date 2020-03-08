Healy reveals how Australia's stars became superheroes

Massive MCG crowds build as Australia win toss

Alyssa Healy has revealed how her penchant for comic books provided a unique way for Australia to handle the immense pressure of a home T20 World Cup.

Knowing that as the World No.1 side, tournament hosts and defending champions they would have a huge target on their backs – and also face unprecedented scrutiny from media and fans – the Australian camp sat down ahead of the campaign to work out a strategy.

QUICK SINGLE

It was Healy who suggested embracing the spirit of ‘Black Panther’ – a Marvel comic book character.

"For every big series or tournament, we have a refocus about what's important to our group," Healy explained after Australia’s emphatic 85-run win in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG.

"We knew that every single opposition was going to come really, really hard at us in every game, and it was about how we could absorb that pressure and throw it back in their face.

"Me being the nerdy person in the team, I really referred to the Black Panther in the movie where his suit really absorbs the energy from his opponents, and when he's ready, he forces it back upon them.

"We took that mentality into this tournament.

"Everyone came really hard at us early on, and we held our nerve … and we got the job done when needed.

"We're all Black Panthers out there."

Sixes fly as Healy blasts incredible half-century

There is no doubt Australia had their fair share of challenges thrown at them across the last 25 days.

There was tournament-ending injury to fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck on the eve of the first match.

Then, the first-up loss to India in front of a then-record crowd at Sydney Showground Stadium, including a batting collapse that led to questions around their ability to handle spin.

Healy's super catch removes India's young gun

In the west, a top-order collapse against Sri Lanka had Australia staring down the barrel of a shock early exit.

A virtual quarter-final against New Zealand was followed by the news Ellyse Perry would play no further part in the tournament after tearing her hamstring.

All that was followed by the serious threat of rain in Sydney would knock Australia out in the semi-final without a ball being bowled.

Big game player Mooney posts record final score

But, with a place in the final – a game the Australian players had been asked about for more than two years – finally secured, they took all the pressure and quite simply, blew India away.

"(I feel) just pride," Australia captain Meg Lanning said.

"This tournament was always going to be massive, we had our ups and downs throughout, everything was thrown at us.

"To be able to come through and put on the complete performance on the biggest stage is amazing and testament to the group to be able to deliver that."

QUICK SINGLE Flawless final a perfect gift for family and friends

After a frenetic start to the tournament – not only on the field, but also in the whirl of public appearances, interviews and other commitments the team went through in the lead-up – Lanning praised the way her team had regained their sense of calm mid-way through the group stage.

Although, she admitted, the long wait for the 6pm start time for Sunday’s final had tested her patience.

"That New Zealand game and the semi-finals, that was the most nervous and sick I’ve felt playing a game of cricket ever," Lanning said.

"To get through that and then coming into today, everyone was a little bit on edge, but it just happened. It was perfect right from the first ball really.

"The group, the first couple of games perhaps, we didn't have that sense of calmness that we would have liked, but that's the way it goes.

"We were able to bounce back, and to be able to change that throughout the tournament, which is a real credit throughout the group.

"Our last four games were really good. We were under the pump a lot, but we went back to our skills, and different people stood up in different games."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Australia beat South Africa by five runs

March 8: Australia beat India by 85 runs

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* The Final will be broadcast on Fox Cricket, Kayo and the Nine Network