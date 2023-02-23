ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Healy fit for semi-final as Aussies weigh up options

Australia's star wicketkeeper-batter fully fit for crunch semi-final showdown but her return may not be the only change to face a strong Indian side

Laura Jolly in Cape Town

23 February 2023, 07:59 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo