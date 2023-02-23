Healy fit for semi-final as Aussies weigh up options

Alyssa Healy is a certain starter for Australia’s T20 World Cup final showdown against India tonight after completing another full training session in Cape Town.

The star wicketkeeper-batter sat out the final group game with a sore quadricep – a largely precautionary measure – but captain Meg Lanning confirmed ahead of Australia’s final training session on Wednesday she had a full squad of 15 to choose from for the knockout game.

Annabel Sutherland is likely the player who will make way for Healy after being brought into the XI for that match against South Africa, but Lanning was tight-lipped around any other potential changes on the eve of the semi-final.

Jess Jonassen sat on the bench through the final three group games after making way for leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

But the experienced left-arm spinner has come up clutch for Australia in some of their most important victories in recent years.

Memorably, she defended 11 off the last over to seal the gold medal for Australia against India at last August’s Commonwealth Games.

Should the Queenslander come back into the XI, a tough call will need to be made on who to leave out.

Lanning, coach Shelley Nitschke and chief selector Shawn Flegler were spotted deep in conversation late on Wednesday afternoon, as Australia wrapped up their final pre-semi-final training session at Newlands.

"We've got a full squad, Alyssa Healy is fit and available, which is great for us," Lanning said.

"She's had a great tournament so far and is going to play an important role.

"So that's nice, but it does make it pretty difficult to get it down to 11.

"We haven't settled on what the team looks like yet, but it is nice to have everybody available."

India have their own selection calls to make after spinner Radha Yadav missed their last match against Ireland due to illness.

She was replaced by leg-spin bowling allrounder Devika Vaidya for that game, and India will need to determine which combination they feel will best test Australia’s deep batting line-up.

Renuka Thakur has been their standout with the ball this tournament and rattled England’s top-order with her prodigious swing last Saturday, while teenage keeper-bat Richa Ghosh has been striking at 140 in the middle-order.

Renuka Thakur has seven wickets at 10.14 at the tournament // Getty

But Lanning said Australia were conscious of the many other threats in the India XI.

The Australian batters focused heavily on spin during their training session at Newlands on Wednesday, with staff mimicking India’s slower spinners in their throw downs.

"They obviously bowl a lot of spin with the ball," Lanning said.

"They've got some good variety within their attack as well, so that just keeps you on your game as a batter, making sure you're adapting really quickly.

"They've got players who can take the game away from you very quickly in the space of a number of overs ... we're very aware of that and we'll look to try and counter that as much as we can."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: England v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)