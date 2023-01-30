ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Healy declares herself fit for World Cup opener

After suffering a calf injury last month, Alyssa Healy has confirmed her availability for Australia's entire World Cup campaign in South Africa

AAP

30 January 2023, 07:26 PM AEST

