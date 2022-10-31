Healy finds her T20 spark after 'tough slog'

Alyssa Healy hopes her drought-ending Ballarat half-century will provide the spark she needs heading into the second half of the Weber WBBL season and Australia's busy summer of T20 cricket.

Healy's 78 off 54 balls was her first fifty in any format since she hammered 170 against England in the one-day World Cup final in April.

QUICK SINGLE Healy, Bates onslaught powers Sixers to top of the table

It ended a run of 23 innings across T20Is, the domestic one-day competition, The Hundred and the WBBL where she had only scored more than 26 on two occasions.

Speaking on Fox Cricket's The Blast earlier this month, Healy was candid about her struggles, revealing she had started having lengthy net sessions prior to matches to try and recapture the form that saw her score 509 runs at 56.55 during the World Cup in New Zealand – the most ever in a single edition of the tournament.

"Sometime this happens at some points in your career, you know exactly what's going wrong, but you struggle to fix it," Healy said, describing it as a "tough slog".

"I've been having full blown net sessions before the game at the moment to fix my set up and get still and get myself into the position I want to get into, just to try and get that rhythm back that I found earlier this year."

Healy hammers first fifty of WBBL|08

Speaking to cricket.com.au following the Sixers' 37-run win over the Renegades on Sunday, Healy confirmed she had stuck to that same preparation ahead of the game at Eastern Oval.

She was dropped once by the Renegades as she shared a 151-run opening stand with Suzie Bates, but was otherwise dominant in an innings that featured three sixes – her first maximums of the tournament.

"I train quite a lot anyway, but I've just been trying to go back to really basic stuff and get my setup back to where it was at the start of the year where I was making comfortable runs in 50-over cricket," Healy said.

"I'm getting back there. I had a hit in the net before the game today and the ball was really bouncing through the top, and it was really hard.

"So that actually made me watch the ball (and) that was helpful going out there and getting nicer conditions (in the game).

"I'm working really hard at it, I just needed something to go my way and I felt like it did today. And hopefully I'll just take that confidence into the back end of the season."

Healy pouches sharp one-hander

Healy now hopes the confidence-boosting knock will set her up for the rest of the summer, with the Sixers on top of the table and in a strong position to make a return to the finals after finishing in the bottom four in each of the last three seasons.

From there, Healy will travel to India for a five-match T20I tour, her first since being appointed vice-captain following the retirement of Rachael Haynes.

A home ODI and T20I series against Pakistan will follow, before the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

"I still felt like I've been hitting the ball well … I've obviously known there's been some technical stuff that I needed to tighten up on, but I've been working really hard behind the scenes to make sure that that's in a good place," she said.

"And I've been praying to some sort of higher power for a little bit of luck and got it today. So I'll take that and hopefully, it'll give me some confidence (going forward).

"Ultimately, I just need to go out there, watch the ball, stand still and hit the ball.

"To do that today was really pleasing – hopefully it can set me on some sort of path for the back end of the season."

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash