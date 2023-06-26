Healy shakes ducks from back to produce captain's classic

Gardner grabs ascendency for Australia with three wickets

As the spin-bowling heroics of Sophie Ecclestone and Ashleigh Gardner took centre stage at Trent Bridge on Sunday, another performance flew somewhat under the radar.

Alyssa Healy walked to the crease in Australia's second innings amid a collapse of 4-41 and under immense pressure after being dismissed for a duck in her past three Test innings.

Three almost became four when Healy edged a delivery from Kate Cross between the legs of English wicketkeeper Amy Jones on the second ball she faced.

But the Australian captain, leading her country in a Test for the first time, shook off a stuttering start and weathered a tricky spell from the England attack led by a rampant Sophie Ecclestone to post what could turn out to be a match-defining half-century.

Australia's lead was 208 when Healy arrived in the middle, and her 50 from 62 balls quickly pushed it above 260.

She followed up with a sharp catch behind the stumps, standing up to quick Kim Garth, to remove the dangerous Sophia Dunkley shortly before the end of play to leave England five wickets down.

That grab came a ball after she had copped a blow to the hand from an errant Garth delivery, but she shook off the pain and maintained her concentration to pouch the chance.

"We spoke about at tea about how crucial those last few runs (from Healy) were," Gardner told Sky Sports at stumps.

"To see her stand up and have a captain's knock in her own right was fantastic to see and a bit of a monkey off the back for her as well ... then taking a bit of that confidence into her 'keeping, I think she's kept fantastically this whole Test match."

QUICK SINGLE Five wickets needed as Gardner awaits date with destiny

Healy may rue the way she went out a ball after reaching the milestone – caught off an Ecclestone full toss – but with England 5-115 needing another 152 to win, those 50 runs could prove the difference.

"I think that's Alyssa to a tee," Beth Mooney said after play. "She loves being in the contest. She's a competitor.

"There's been no doubt in our changeroom that her luck was going to change a little bit in this format and she showed everyone the class that she is out there today with her innings.

"I think that was the difference for us in terms of getting over 200 ... she played beautifully and showed really good intent in really trying conditions."

'I'd back our bowlers to defend 270 every day': Mooney

Healy's innings came after the former opener dropped herself from No.6 to No.8 in the order, sending first-innings centurion Annabel Sutherland and allrounder Gardner out ahead of herself.

"She's always trying to do the right thing by the team and get a few different people in the game," Mooney said of Healy's self-demotion.

"I wasn't surprised at all, I think she's one of the most selfless players I've played with, so absolutely she was trying to get the team in the best position possible.

"But there's not too many number eights floating around world cricket with her credentials."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (8pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)