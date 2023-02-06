ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Healy's return 'scary' for World Cup rivals

Player of the match in the last two World Cup finals, the inclusion of Alyssa Healy in Australia's XI is a nightmare for opposition teams

Laura Jolly in Stellenbosch

6 February 2023, 08:48 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

