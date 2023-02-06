Healy's return 'scary' for World Cup rivals

Alyssa Healy’s return has boosted Australia both on and off the field ahead of their bid for a third consecutive T20 World Cup trophy, in what Tahlia McGrath has declared a "scary" proposition for rivals.

Healy missed last month’s limited-overs series against Pakistan after injuring her calf during December’s tour of India.

She put the muscle to the test during Australia’s first two hit outs following their arrival in Cape Town on Wednesday, batting and keeping wicket across the training sessions at Stellenbosch University and Newlands Cricket Ground.

It is not yet confirmed whether she will take her place with the gloves or at the top of the order for Monday’s warm-up game against India at Newlands, but Healy declared herself fit for Saturday’s tournament opener against New Zealand while walking the Australian Cricket Awards blue carpet in Sydney last week.

The return of ‘big game player’ Healy, player of the match in the last two World Cup finals, to the top of the Australian order is a welcome sight for Aussie teammates, coaching staff and fans alike – and a daunting proposition for their rivals.

"It’s huge," Tahlia McGrath told cricket.com.au of Healy’s return.

"It has been weird (without her) – it's been like, where's the person playing jokes on people, where's the person with the funny comments … but she'll be straight back into it.

"She's going to be vocal behind the stumps and she brings so much energy to the group.

Healy going through her paces in the nets // cricket.com.au

"We’re really excited to have her back.

"It’s scary ... we've been playing some really good cricket and then you have a player like that come straight back in.

"It's pretty scary for the opposition."

Beth Mooney temporarily filled in behind the stumps against Pakistan and Meg Lanning opened the batting, but the absence of the 32-year-old around the Australian group was still keenly felt.

Prior to the injury, Healy had not missed a game in the green and gold since 2016, and she had not missed a T20I since 2013.

"It's wonderful," Megan Schutt told reporters on Monday of Healy’s return to the fold.

"It's nice having another annoying person around the group, she’s back to her pest ways.

"But I mean, she's a wonderful addition – playing cricket without her was really strange, I've never done that in my life.

"Having her back is a huge addition for us, just seeing her run around being herself is what you need amongst the group."

Healy’s comeback is set to cause a selection squeeze; Lanning returned from her five-month break to fill in as opener against Pakistan, but as she shuffles down the order, one unlucky player will get pushed out of the Aussie XI.

With a big selection call looming, Australia’s warm-up matches against Ireland and India this week take on added importance.

The match against India at Newlands on Monday will be followed by a clash with Ireland at Stellenbosch University on Wednesday, a fixture that will pit allrounder Kim Garth against her former team.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)